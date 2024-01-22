WAEC’s First CBT Mock Exam For 2024 WASSCE Scheduled Tomorrow

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made a significant stride in the evolution of its examination process by introducing its first-ever free computer-based mock examination for the 2024 first-series West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The announcement was made by the Acting Head of Public Affairs at the WAEC national office in Lagos, Moyosola Adesina.

Scheduled for January 23 to 24, this pioneering mock test is designed to prepare prospective candidates for the actual examination.

Part of the release signed by her read, “WAEC has scheduled a free Mock Examination for all the prospective candidates for the first-ever Computer-Based WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024- First Series which starts on Wednesday, 31st January 2024.

“The mock examination will be held on the 23rd and 24th of January, 2024. Candidates are expected to log on to the mockcbt.waec.org.ng portal from their mobile phones or personal computers to take the examination. The mock examination portal will be accessible all day, for the two days. Candidates would be allowed to access the mock examination page a second time if the first attempt fails.

“Information containing login details of registered candidates will be sent to their respective email addresses and phone numbers as soon as registration closes.

“Also, a link to the tutorial video on how to use the examination portal will be made available on all our social media platforms.

“WAEC wishes all candidates for the examination success and a wonderful experience.”