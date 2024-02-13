WAEC Releases 2023 WASSCE Results (See How To Check Your Result)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates across the country.

The acting Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Moyosola Adesina, made this known in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Adesina stated that only 46,267 out of the 80,904 candidates who sat for the examination scored a minimum of five credits.

She said this translates to 57.19% of candidates obtaining credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics).

Adesina added that 35,830 candidates, representing 44.29%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The statement read, “The examination was conducted in Nigeria between Friday, October 27, 2023 and Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The Coordination of Examiners and Marking of Candidates’ Scripts were carried out at SEVEN (7) Marking Venues in Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Benin, Enugu, Uyo, and Kaduna from Tuesday, January 16, to Tuesday, January 30, 2024. A total of 4,162 examiners participated in the coordination and marking Exercise.

“85,600 candidates, representing 10.07% increase, when compared with the 2022 entry figure of 77,768) entered for the examination, while 80,904 candidates sat the examination at 568 centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“Amongst the candidates that sat the examination, (211) candidates, with varying degrees of special needs, were registered for the examination.

“Out of this number, 33 were visually challenged, 21 had impaired hearing and 30 were Albinos. All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.”

The regional examination body, therefore, urged candidates to check their results by visiting www.waecdirect.org.

It also asked the students to ascertain their status before visiting the Digital Certificate platform (www.waec.org) to access the digital copies of their certificates, which have been released along with their results.