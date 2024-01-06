No Gree For Anybody – Judy Austin Speaks Amidst Tensed Relationship Between Yul And May Edochie

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has advised her followers to stand their ground in the new year.

The actress took her Instagram account to motivate her followers with the post.

The actress, who has received heat from Nigerians over the past few days due to her husband Yul Edochie’s action, wrote: “When you look back on this past year, don’t think of the pain you felt. Think of the strength you gained and appreciate how far you’ve come.

“You’ve been through a lot but you’ve grown a lot too. Give yourself credit for your resilience and step forward again with grace.”

She added in the caption: “No gree for anybody‼!”

Austin’s post is coming amidst a scandal between her husband and co-wife, May Edochie.

Recall that Yul had claimed that May allegedly underwent breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without his consent.

This comes after May, in her New Year post, reflected on the devastating moments of 2023 after Yul declared it was his best year.

Naija News recalls that 16-year-old Kambilichukwu, the first son of May and Yul, died last year after he slumped while playing football in school.

However, in a post on Instagram, Yul expressed appreciation for God’s blessings in 2023, stressing it has been his best year so far.

But in a post via her social media page on January 1, 2024, May lamented how 2023 stole her flesh and blood, leaving her in the most devastating, miserable, and confused state.

In response, Yul accused May of having a romantic affair with a married man while manipulating people on social media to hate him.

The movie star stated that he had been quiet for so long and would no longer tolerate May’s manipulation while protecting her image.