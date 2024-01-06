Nigerians React As Video Of Police Questioning Suspects Running Gistlover Blog Emerges

A video showing the police parading the three young men allegedly running the Gistlover blog has emerged.

However, Nigerians have expressed doubt that the young men have any connection to the controversial blog.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center had earlier announced that they had apprehended three people in connection to a case of conspiracy, cyberstalking, and threat to life.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says the suspects, namely Adebukola Kolapo Nnedum Micheal Somtomchukwu and Isaac Akpokighe, all males of ages 27, 25 and 30, respectively are members of a syndicate called Gistlover family, responsible for the daily running of the Gistlover blog.

The arrest was made at the instance of a petition filed by Dr. Seye Oladejo.

In the video shared online, the Nigerian Police can be seen questioning the suspects and their involvement with Gistlover.

Below is the video,

Reacting to the video, Netizens blasted the Nigerian police claiming that they arrested the wrong set of people.

Below are comments culled by Naija News,

Bigmike, “This is wrong for trying to pin something on them by force without letting them speak the truth for everyone to hear, trying to turn the table.”

Bpillar, “Them be like upcoming yahoo boy personally I think the real Gistlover is not in Nigeria.”

Makurdi, “I feel say Na woman dey control Gistlover, oh do ba men una be.”

Tamie, “Stop opening a fake account, una no go listen.”

Abd, “Gistlover go soon post, make una no panic, Nigerian police una be disgrace.”

Klimwax, “Allow them to talk and stop cutting them short.”

Kingisreal, “Them go carry area boys say Na Tueh Tueh Gistlover them carry. The truth is bitter.”

Olamix, “Police are the Nigerian problem, not bloggers, stop saying trash Oga.”

Derick, “Hand done touch impersonators, thus year go hot.”

Samvail, “Gistlover wey done post after this news, Gistlover is not in Nigeria.