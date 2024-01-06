N585m Fraud Allegation An Attempt To Tarnish My Image – Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has said that the N585m fraud allegation against her is an attempt to tarnish her image.

Recall that the minister came under heavy criticism on Friday after a memo surfaced where she directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585 million to a private account owned by one Oniyelu Bridget.

Clarifying the viral memo, the ministry said that Oniyelu Bridget is the Project Accountant in the ministry and the money was for grants for Vulnerable Groups.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page on Saturday, Edu said the fraud allegation was concocted by some forces to undermine the efforts the Ministry is making to fight corruption and uplift the needy.

The minister said the corruption allegation was baseless and urged the general public to ignore the rumours of her involvement in any financial impropriety.

She said, “I am writing to address recent news circulating about alleged fraud within the Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation.

“As the minister, I want to assure you that these claims are baseless and an attempt to undermine the efforts we are making to fight corruption and uplift those in need.

“In the course of our work, we have encountered resistance from forces whose hands may not be clean, but I want to emphasise that our commitment to transparency, accountability, and eradicating corruption remains unwavering.

“The challenges we face only strengthen our resolve to serve with integrity and dedication.

“I believe in the power of truth prevailing, and with God as my strength, I am confident that our collective efforts will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the less privileged. Your trust and support are invaluable as we navigate through these unfounded allegations.”