Why I Approved Payment Of N585 Million Into Private Account – Tinubu’s Minister, Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Edu Betta, asserted that the payment of N585.198 million for the vulnerable group adhered to proper due process.

The resolution of the purported financial corruption scandal within the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation remains uncertain, with the emergence of a document indicating that the minister allegedly disbursed the sum of N585,198,500.00 to a personal account.

A document that has circulated widely and bears Edu’s signature, addressed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, details instructions from the Minister to disburse N585,198,500.00 to an individual named Oniyelu Bridget.

It was gathered that the document also indicated that the disbursement of the N585.198 million grant, designated for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states, was deposited into Oniyelu’s account.

In response to this revelation, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the minister, Rasheed Zubair, said that the N585.198 million payment for the vulnerable group adhered to the prescribed due process.

Zubair clarified that the grant payment to the account of Oniyelu Bridget was attributed to her current role as the Project Accountant of Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

He further elaborated that the disbursement of the N585.198 million grant was intended for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states.

Zubair said: “For the avoidance, the said N585m was approved, and it is meant to implement grants to vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states.

“We must note that GVG was first launched in Kogi State, where recipients testified. Akwa Ibom and Cross River were launched in December 2023. Kogi already happened in November, and others will be launched in the coming weeks.

“The general public is invited to note that the Renewed Hope Grant for Vulnerable Groups is one of the social intervention schemes of the Federal Government, which the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is implementing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Oniyelu Bridget is the Project Accountant for GVG from the Department of Finance, and it is legal in civil service for a staff, the project accountant, to be paid and use the same funds legally and retire the same with all receipts and evidence after the project or programme is completed.”