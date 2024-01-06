Betta Edu Not Involved In Any Financial Impropriety, Ongoing EFCC Investigation – NSIPA

The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has distanced the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, from the ongoing investigations into the agency.

The agency made this known in statement on Saturday signed by its National Communications Manager, Jamaludeen Kabir, titled, ‘NSIPA Clarification: Setting the Record Straight on Recent Allegations and Affirming Commitment to Transparency.’

Kabir said social media reports linking Edu to the ongoing fraud investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) of suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Halima Shehu, are false and should be ignored.

He said the agency, under the guidance of the acting National Coordinator and CEO, Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo, is demonstrating full support and collaboration towards ongoing investigation by the EFCC.

The statement reads, “NSIPA vehemently distances itself from any claims connecting the honourable minister to financial impropriety or any wrongdoing within the agency.

“It is crucial to emphasize that the honourable minister has had no involvement in any financial transactions or decisions within NSIPA currently under scrutiny.

“The Communications office of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) issues this statement in response to recent online media reports inaccurately linking the honourable minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, to the ongoing investigations involving the alleged mismanagement of funds by Hajiya Halima Shehu, the suspended National Coordinator and CEO of NSIPA.

“Importantly, NSIPA emphasizes the distinction between the suspended National Coordinator/CEO and the agency itself, highlighting that the actions of the former do not reflect the agency’s practices or principles.

“The integrity and commitment of NSIPA to serving vulnerable communities in Nigeria remain steadfast. The agency operates with strict adherence to due process and prudent financial management in line with the regulations outlined in our establishment act and directives of the Federal Executive Council, (FEC).”

The agency therefore, called on Nigerians to see such move as anti-people and asked media houses to avoid spreading baseless allegations that could unfairly tarnish the reputation of individuals or institutions.

It added: “It is paramount to ensure the dissemination of accurate information and avoid spreading baseless allegations that could unfairly tarnish the reputation of individuals or institutions.

“NSIPA urges the public and media outlets to verify facts before making assertions and refrain from associating the Honourable Minister with the ongoing investigations, as she holds no responsibility for the current circumstances at NSIPA.”