Transfer Updates On Firmino, Toney, Onana, Sancho, Gallagher, Tomori, Others

Premier League teams have made offers to sign former Liverpool 32-year-old striker, Roberto Firmino, who wants to leave Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia this January, according to Talksport.

Brentford have attached a £100 million price tag on Ivan Toney, an England striker. Chelsea are thinking about selling players to earn money so they can fight Arsenal for the 27-year-old in January, Independent reported.

Arsenal are interested in Everton’s 22-year-old Belgian midfielder, Amadou Onana, according to TeamTalk.

In addition, Arsenal are preparing to sign 17-year-old Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax, according to the Telegraph.

The 23-year-old Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is returning to Borussia Dortmund with a buyout option of £25 million, Football Insider claimed.

Atalanta are requesting £51.7 million for the 20-year-old Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini, who is linked to Manchester United, Metro claimed.

The 23-year-old midfielder for Chelsea and England, Conor Gallagher, is linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge but he wants to stay, the Mirror claimed.

The 26-year-old English defender Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan has drawn the attention of Bayern Munich, Sky Sports reported.

Anthony Martial, a striker for France, is scheduled to leave Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer and is not anticipated to have his contract extended by Manchester United, according to ESPN.

Ronnie Edwards, a 20-year-old England Under-20 defender for Peterborough United, is nearing a transfer to Crystal Palace, Evening Standard claimed.

Oscar Zambrano, a 19-year-old midfielder from Quito, Ecuador, is expected to be targeted by Bournemouth, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Dutch wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, 23, of Bayer Leverkusen, is still being connected to a move, but the German team has no plans to let him go in January, Fabrizio Romano claimed.