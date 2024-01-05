I Was Rejected By My Muslim Lover’s Family Even Though I Was Ready To Convert – Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Josephina Itabor, aka Phyna, has recounted how she was rejected by her ex-boyfriend’s Muslim family.

The reality TV star disclosed that they rejected her despite her willingness to convert to Islam.

Phyna said though she is a Catholic, she was practicing Islam then because of her Muslim lover but his family insisted he must not marry her.

She made the disclosure during a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels.

The former BBNaija housemate said she eventually broke up with her lover after his sisters and mother threatened to throw her out.

She said she found out that she was pregnant after exiting the relationship and informed her ex-lover but he told her that it was her “business.”

“I left, I went back home and found out I was pregnant. I called him and he said that’s my business.

“I would have loved to keep the child but the embarrassment was too much. Not even one person in the family wanted a Christian and I felt I had a bright future and I knew it was going to draw me back so I was left to make the hardest choice ever,” she said.