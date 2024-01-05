‘I Learnt A Lot While In Kuje Prison’ – Former Taraba Governor, Nyame

A former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Tavoro Nyame, has expressed that he gained valuable insights during his periods of imprisonment in the Kuje correctional centre and hospital.

Speaking in Jalingo, the state capital, during a thanksgiving service held at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) state secretariat, he asserted his commitment to becoming a more capable leader if granted a second chance to lead the state.

He declared that the experience had imparted invaluable lessons, moulding him into a better potential leader for the people of Taraba State.

“I learnt a lot while in Kuje Prison and in the hospital. If given another opportunity to lead the people of Taraba State, I will do better because of the experience I have gained,” Nyame affirmed.

He emphasized the significance of faith and resilience, advising leaders to stand strong in the face of challenges.

Nyame, who served only four years of a 14-year sentence, asserted that his imprisonment was politically motivated.

Amid personal reflections, he conveyed a message of hope and unity for Nigerians, underscoring the importance of prayer and faith in the nation’s future.

In addition to sharing his personal journey, Nyame urged Nigerians to exercise prudence in their expenses and called on the government to prioritize policies that improve citizens’ lives.

Story continues below advertisement

The State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Isaiah Magaji Jirapiye, on his part, stated that Nyame’s narrative and commitment to personal growth provide inspiration to those encountering challenges. He highlighted the potential for reflection, growth, and positive change, even in difficult times.