Fire Kills Four In German Hospital

Local police reported on Friday that a fire broke out at a hospital in the town of Uelzen in northern Germany, killing four people. The reason of the incident is currently under investigation.

A Lueneburg police official told AFP that “a double-digit number” of individuals were injured in the Thursday night fire, several of them critically.

Naija News reports that media reports detailed that when emergency responders arrived, they saw flames on the third level and “a lot of smoke,” as police had previously stated. The fire started at 10:45 p.m. (2145 GMT).

“Calls for help were heard” from the building, police added, and the hospital was evacuated as the fire was extinguished.

Before raising the death toll on Friday, police had first stated that just one person died in the fire.

German media reports state that the four deceased were patients at the hospital.

The cause of the incident, which is thought to have caused damage totaling more than a million euros ($1.1 million), is being looked into by the authorities.

The police official stated that an inquiry was being carried out “in all directions” and that the cause of the fire was yet unknown.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and Germany have recently formalized substantial agreements with a combined value of $500 million, focusing on developing and collaborating within the renewable energy and gas sectors.

The growing economic collaboration between Nigeria and Germany experienced further expansion and consolidation yesterday through the signing of two significant agreements involving businesses from both nations.

During the forum, the President presided over the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs): one focused on the supply of gas from Nigeria to Germany and the other on $500 million worth of renewable energy projects in Nigeria.

The first MoU, pertaining to the gas export partnership, was inked between Riverside LNG of Nigeria and Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG of Germany. Simultaneously, the second agreement brought together Union Bank of Nigeria and DWS Group, marking a collaborative effort in the field of renewable energy.

David Ige, the CEO of GasInvest, signed the MoU related to gas supply, revealing that the Riverside LNG project aimed to deliver energy from Nigeria to Germany, effectively addressing the challenge of approximately 50 million cubic feet per day of flared gas in Nigeria.