Delta Monarch, Ayemi-Botu Is Dead

The Pere of Seimbiri Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Charles Ayemi-Botu, is dead.

Spokesman of Seimbiri Traditional Council, Alexander Ebisune announced the monarch’s death during a meeting at Okpokunou, the traditional headquarters of Seimbiri Kingdom.

He said the late monarch died peacefully on October 5, 2023.

Ebisune also declared a three month mourning period in the Kingdom beginning from January 5, 2023.

He asserted that there will be no social activities such as marriages and burials throughout the mourning period.

The traditional council spokesman described the departed monarch as a great king who came, saw and conquered, leaving behind a trail of unprecedented development in Seimbiri Kingdom during his twenty nine years reign on the throne

According to him, “On behalf of the SEIMBIRI TRADITIONAL COUNCIL of Chiefs,I wish to officially announce the transition of our most revered Monarch, His Majesty, King (Dr) Charles Ayemi-Botu (JP) OFR, Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom to the great beyond to join his ancestors.

The late monarch was born on January 18,1948 at Okpokunou in the then Western Ijaw.

He reigned for 29 years having ascended the throne on April 4, 1995, when he was presented with the Staff of Office by the then Military Administrator of Delta State, Group Captain Ibrahim Kefas, after being crowned in April 2,1994 in line with the customs and tradition of Seimbiri Kingdom.

He was the first Executive Chairman of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) and Life Patron of the body.

He was aged 75 years and is survived by his wife, Queen Mary Botu, children, grand children and many other relatives.