Zack Orji Left National Hospital Against Medical Advice – CMD

The National Hospital in Abuja has dismissed reports claiming that renowned Nollywood actor, Zack Orji was transferred to a private facility for further treatment.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Muhammad Raji Mahmud, stated that Orji’s family chose to take him away from the hospital against medical advice.

This decision came to light on Thursday, January 4.

Naija News understands that after being admitted to the intensive care unit due to deteriorating health, Orji showed signs of improvement. He received a visit from the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on New Year’s Day.

Contrary to some reports, Orji was scheduled for surgery at the National Hospital after stabilization but was taken away by his family, according to hospital spokesman Tayo Hastrup.

The statement reads, “The attention of the National Hospital Abuja has been drawn to a publication insinuating that the Apex hospital referred the Nigerian Actor Zack Orji to a private hospital in Abuja.

“To set the record straight, the actor, who was brought in on New Year’s Eve and admitted to the intensive care unit, was stabilized by National Hospital Abuja and moved to the ENT ward.

“Later in the day, he was transferred to the orthopedic ward, where our surgeons began preparing him for surgery. However, the relatives of the patient signed a form “Leaving Against Medical Advice” on January 1, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

“This thwarted all preparations for his surgery. Nevertheless, the Management of National Hospital Abuja wishes him a speedy recovery.”