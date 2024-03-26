AGN President, Emeka Rollas Speaks On Purported Death Of Nollywood Actor, Zack Orji

The President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas, has debunked reports that veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, is dead.

Naija News reports that this follows rumours making rounds on social media that Zack Orji is dead.

However, in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, Rollas said the movie star is alive and urged mischief makers to stop circulating fake news.

He wrote: “Mr Zack Orji is alive. Please ignore mischief makers who enjoy circulating fake news.

“This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable.

“He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus’ name.”

Recall that Zack Orji underwent brain surgery in January 2024.

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actor turned politician, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has taken to social media to confirm and mourn the demise of his friend and colleague Amaechi Muonagor.

Naija News reports that Amaechi Muonagor died over the weekend.

Amid mixed reactions over the veteran actor’s death, Kanayo took to his Instagram platform on Monday to recall his moments with Muonagor on movie sets.

Reminiscing about their times together, Kanayo described how he would often express fear whenever Muonagor performed an acrobatic somersault, which he accomplished very well despite his age and size.

Kanayo recalls Muonagor’s role in breathing life into the set and diligently preserving their cultural essence.

Additionally, he prayed that the deceased find rest as he believed that God understood the reasons behind his demise during this particular time.