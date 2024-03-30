Zack Orji’s Health: AGN President Praises Tinubu, Wife For Intervention

Advertisement

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, (AGN), has commended President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the health of Nollywood actor Zack Orji.

Recall that Orji recently travelled to the United Kingdom for post-surgery assessment.

Speaking via a statement on Saturday, Rollas appreciated the president for his attention to the creative industry and also commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her motherly care towards the veteran actor.

He also thanked Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, for his unwavering support and the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, for her efforts in ensuring Orji’s quick recovery.

The AGN President stated that Orji was grateful to his longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, for standing by him throughout the period.

He said, “We have witnessed the unprecedented support that President Tinubu is giving to the creative industry.

“This has clearly shown his determination to uplift the sector to be more relevant and beneficial to both the practitioners and the national economy and we find it necessary to appreciate him.

“We also appreciate the Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, for her relentless efforts in ensuring that Zack Orji gets back on his feet hale and hearty.

“Zack Orji equally extends his profound gratitude to his longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, for standing by him all through the period.”