Video: ‘I Will Love To Fix The National Team’ – Mikel Obi

Former professional footballer, John Mikel Obi, has expressed his desire to someday soon work with the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles.

Naija News understands that Obi disclosed this during a recent interview with CNN Sports.

In a viral clip of the interview seen by Naija News on Thursday, the former Chelsea player expressed optimism that the Nigerian team will win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for play in Cote d’Ivoire starting this month.

Speaking on the possibility of working in the national team, Obi said: “Yes, definitely I do. I would love to one day, but do I want to be a manager? You know, I don’t want to be sacked. I hate getting sacked. I don’t think I can handle that really well, but in some capacity, you know? In some way, I think I would love to be involved again with the National team.

“I want to be somebody who will try to fix the problems from the top, even if it means being a mediator between the players and the FA to make sure things are run properly.”

Speaking further on the Super Eagles current squad, Obi hailed the likes of Victor Osimhen, who he likened to Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba.

He acknowledged the energetic status of the Napoli striker and also said that the Super Eagles is blessed with a lot of players.

