Tinubu’s Aide Reacts To Alleged Ticket Racketeering In Lagos

Presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, has reacted to the arrest of an official of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) over alleged ticket racketeering.

Naija News reported that security agents, on Thursday, arrested an NRC official at the Ebute Metta train station in Lagos over alleged ticket racketeering.

The culprit was arrested minutes after stranded passengers protested over the alleged racketeering of tickets by some NRC officials.

Reacting to the development via a post on his official X handle, Olusegun asked Nigerians to keep sending reports of NRC officials involved in ticket racketeering.

The presidential aide said the federal government is tracking them and escalating to ensure these criminal elements are caught.

He wrote: “Please keep sending in reports of NRC officials involved in ticket racketeering in your areas. We are tracking them and escalating to ensure these criminal elements are caught.”

Over 163,000 Nigerians Enjoyed 50% Discount On Road Fares, Free Train Trips – FG

The Federal Government has said about 163, 878 Nigerians have enjoyed the transportation rebate introduced in December 2023.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, made this known in a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Kehinde Bamigbetan.

Recall that on December 19, the government announced free train transportation and a 50 per cent subsidy on transport fares for passengers travelling on 30 routes.

Alake, who doubles as the Chairman of the Committee on the implementation of the end-of-the-year transportation subsidy programme, said between December 21 and 31, 2023, the NRC transported 71,000 passengers.

The minister added that buses operating under the umbrella of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) carried 77,122 travellers, adding that 652 bus trips originating travels from Oshodi Interchange in Lagos carried 15,766 passengers.

He said the committee took some remedial measures by adding two more routes and engaging other bus-owning stakeholders, such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the state-owned transport companies, and the Private Transport Operators Association (PTONA).

Story continues below advertisement

Alake appealed for the cooperation of the bus companies to manage the return of passengers from their respective locations till January 4, noting that the programme is still ongoing.