Over 163,000 Nigerians Enjoyed 50% Discount On Road Fares, Free Train Trips – FG

The Federal Government has said about 163, 878 Nigerians have enjoyed the transportation rebate introduced in December 2023.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, made this known in a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Kehinde Bamigbetan.

Recall that on December 19, the government announced free train transportation and a 50 per cent subsidy on transport fares for passengers travelling on 30 routes.

Alake, who doubles as the Chairman of the Committee on the implementation of the end-of-the-year transportation subsidy programme, said between December 21 and 31, 2023, the NRC transported 71,000 passengers.

The minister added that buses operating under the umbrella of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) carried 77,122 travellers, adding that 652 bus trips originating travels from Oshodi Interchange in Lagos carried 15,766 passengers.

He said the committee took some remedial measures by adding two more routes and engaging other bus-owning stakeholders, such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the state-owned transport companies, and the Private Transport Operators Association (PTONA).

Alake appealed for the cooperation of the bus companies to manage the return of passengers from their respective locations till January 4, noting that the programme is still ongoing.

“This means no fewer than 163, 878 passengers benefitted in the first 10 days of the programme.

“Secondly, while train-bound passengers enjoyed total free service, road travellers paid only 50 per cent of the fares.

“The subsidies depended on the fares ranging from a saving of N21,500 on a Lagos-Abuja road trip fare of N43,000 and N15,000 on a Lagos –Onisha bus fare of N30,000.”