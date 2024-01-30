Alake Demands Justice For Slain Ekiti Monarchs, Rescue Of Kidnapped Pupils

The Minister of Solid Mineral, Dele Alake, has called on security agencies to take action to ensure that the assailants of two traditional rulers, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola killed in Ekiti State on Monday are brought to book.

Making this call in a statement released on Tuesday, Alake also condemned the abduction of school children in Ekiti state.

In a signed statement on Tuesday, Alake called the event regrettable and urged the security personnel to take swift measures to apprehend those responsible.

The two traditional leaders were slain on Monday by gunmen who were thought to be herders.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the state’s Ajoni Local Government Area between the towns of Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti.

The statement read, “I received with deep sadness the report of yesterday’s killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo- Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola. I urge the security agencies to fish out the assailants and ensure they face the full wrath of the law until justice is served.

“The tragic incident, again, speaks to the challenges of insecurity in our country, which the President Tinubu-led administration is working very hard to surmount.

“On behalf of my family, I send our condolences to Governor Abiodun Oyebanji; the government and the people of Ekiti State, especially the families and subjects of our departed kings.

"On behalf of my family, I send our condolences to Governor Abiodun Oyebanji; the government and the people of Ekiti State, especially the families and subjects of our departed kings.

“I call on the police high command and the Department of State Security to rescue the primary school pupils from Emure-Ekiti that were kidnapped on their way from school at Eporo-Ekiti.

“There is no doubt that this is a very distressing moment for the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians in general, but the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu will continue to work very hard to improve the security situation in our country.”