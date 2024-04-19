We’ll Punish Saboteurs Involved In Illegal Extraction Of Alleged Uranium – Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake has threatened to take decisive action against those involved in the illegal extraction of minerals, including uranium, in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The minister’s resolve follows recent controversies surrounding a viral video showing 15 trucks loaded with what was claimed to be uranium.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, Dr Alake expressed concerns over inconsistencies observed in the accounts provided by mining operators and state mines inspectorate officials.

Naija News reports that the minister emphasized the seriousness of the allegations and assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

“It will be recalled that after the video went viral, I ordered discreet investigations by the Mines Inspectorate, which hinted at inter-firm rivalry as a possible cause for the uproar,” stated Dr. Alake.

He further noted that such rivalries might be influencing the control of lucrative mining areas within the region.

To better understand the complexities of the situation, Dr. Alake convened a meeting with various stakeholders, including representatives from the affected mining companies and local community leaders.

He remarked during the briefing, “I have listened to all submissions and noted discrepancies in presentations by operators and stakeholders.”

Dr. Alake’s statement underscores his determination to enforce the law stringently.

“We will thoroughly investigate all issues related to the incident, and any operator found culpable will have their licenses revoked. Furthermore, if any of our officials are found to have connived in these sharp practices, they too will face the full weight of the law,” he asserted.