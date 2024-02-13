Tinubu Govt Approves 105 Applications for Establishment Of Drug Manufacturing Facilities

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved 105 applications for the establishment of drug manufacturing facilities across Nigeria.

The Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made this known in a post via his official X handle on Monday.

According to the presidential aide, the approval of the applications is coming amidst the exit of multinational pharmaceutical companies from the country.

Olusegun said the newly approved pharmaceuticals were chosen from a list of 143 following their adherence to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and NAFDAC for 2021.

He added that Nigeria’s strive to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of quality medicines that meet international standards hve been met with great enthusiasm in recent times.

Olusegun noted that the future of pharmaceuticals, like other industries in Nigeria, remains bright as opportunities provided by our market remain unmatched in most places across the world.

Touts, Drug Hawkers Attack NAFDAC Officials In Abuja

Drug vendors and touts infuriatedly attacked the NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate and the mobile police attached to the unit on Monday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News reports that the attack occurred while the agency’s enforcement team was conducting a raid at the FCT’s Area One vehicle park, where they were looking for phoney, unregistered, and counterfeit cannabis.

The hawkers and touts in the park started hurling stones and other sharp objects at the crew and journalists while the enforcement activity was in progress.

While the enforcement team and journalists fled the park, it took the involvement of the mobile police, who fired intermittent shots into the air and used tear gas to disperse them.