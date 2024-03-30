Presidency Reacts As Air Peace Begins Lagos-London Flight Services

Advertisement

The Presidency has reacted to the commencement of the Lagos-London flight services by Air Peace.

Naija News reported that the airline, in a post via its X page on Saturday, March 30, 2024, announced that it had commenced its Lagos-London flight services.

The airline expressed delight at the milestone and appreciated everyone who contributed to the success of the launch.

Reacting to the development in an X post, presidential aide, Dada Olusegun congratulated the airline owner, Allen Onyeama for accomplishing this milestone that will have a massive impact on the economy of Nigeria.

The presidential aide also said the move would improve the standard of service enjoyed by Nigerians via this Nigeria-London route and make ticket prices competitive for Nigerians.

He wrote: “Here is congratulating Chief Allen Onyeama for accomplishing this milestone that will have a massive impact on the economy of Nigeria and also improve the standard of service enjoyed by Nigerians via this Nigeria-London route.

– Pressure off our forex

– ⁠Competitive ticket prices for Nigerians.

“We are not where we want to be, but surely, we are not where we used to be. Slowly but surely, we will get there.”