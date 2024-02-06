NAFDAC Seals Bakery Over Repackaging, Poor Sanitation In Sokoto

A bakery in Sokoto State has been shut down by the National Agency for Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for repackaging other products and running an unhygienic operation.

When briefing reporters on Tuesday, the agency’s coordinator for the state, Garba Adamu, disclosed that the unregistered bakery was sealed with the help of security men.

Revealing that materials used in the bakery had been confiscated, Adamu further disclosed that the bakery owner had been detained and would be punished appropriately.

Naija News reports that he mentioned that the owner had also received instructions and directions on how to register his goods per established protocols.

He explained that NAFDAC engages producers in business-friendly and customer-focussed activities to align with the Federal Government’s policy of encouraging entrepreneurship in Nigerian communities.

The NAFDAC coordinator also mentioned that the goal was to significantly reduce the registration costs for Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) that manufacture particular low-risk goods. He explained that the agency began the process while ensuring product quality through a well-established regulatory framework with quality management system certification.

He reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to protecting public health and urged people to support its efforts.

Meanwhile, NAFDAC has begun the enforcement of the ban on the importation, manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET, and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, announced the development in a press conference in Abuja.

She noted that the agency gave manufacturers till January 31, 2024, to sell off all alcoholic drinks.

Adeyeye warned that the grace period had elapsed, and the agency had begun the strict enforcement of the policy.