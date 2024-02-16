Tinubu Knows The Pains Nigerians Are Going Through – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu is in touch with the pulse of the nation and knows how much Nigerians are going through.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made this known in a post via his official X handle on Friday.

Olusegun said Tinubu knows about the economic hardships Nigerians are facing following the various reforms introduced by his administration to restructure the economy.

He said the majority of Nigerians will appreciate President Tinubu both in the short and long term as he seeks to create a prosperous country for this generation and those yet unborn.

He wrote: “I can categorically state that President Bola Tinubu is in consonance with the pulse of the nation and knows how much Nigerians are going through following the various painful but necessary reforms introduced by his administration to restructure the economy.

“As a man who had personally stayed patient for decades to actualize his vision of governing Nigeria, Mr President is a big fan of strategic yet solid foundations which can stand the test of time and this is what he has begun.

“Eight months into the tenure, massive reforms are ongoing in the solid minerals sector, digital economy and others that WILL change narratives about the country for good.

“The feedback mechanism has been absolutely spot on and Mr President has absolute trust in the capacity of his team to achieve the Nigerian dream he promised electorates during the elections.

“The majority of Nigerians will appreciate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu both in the short and long term as he seeks to create a prosperous country for this generation and those yet unborn. I have seen it and I know for sure. It is a given.”