Popular Nigerian Singer Bags Political Appointment

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has bagged a political appointment.

He was appointed as the Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Entertainment.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner announced the development to his fans via his Instagram page.

He shared a copy of his appointment letter online and jokingly urged his followers to refer to him as Honourable.

According to the letter, the appointment took effect from December 22, 2023.

Expressing his gratitude to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Harrysong appreciated him for entrusting him with the office.

He assured the Governor and indigenes of the state that he would make good use of his office.

He wrote, “Newly appointed E.A (Executive Assistant) Entertainment to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O Oborevwori. Thank you, my Governor.

“Now, address me as Hon. Superstar Harrysong. Thank you so much my Governor for entrusting me with this office to work. Deltans, get ready for ‘Kingmaker’ on March 30th. Sherrified and Ukodo International Festival 2024.”

‘Collecting 100 Percent Of My Royalties For More Than Seven Years Is Not Fair’ – Harrysong Calls Out Kcee

Meanwhile, Harrysong, has called out his former label boss, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, over his royalties.

Naija News reports that the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner, in a post via his Instagram page, alleged that Kcee has been collecting the royalties of his songs for over seven years.

The singer appealed to the 5 Star music boss to refund his money and release his songs.

Harrysong added that Kcee should take his percentage and give him what rightfully belongs to him.

He wrote, “I’m here to beg you all to help me and follow me beg Kingsley Okonkwo, known as Kcee, to refund my money and release my songs

“For more than 7 years now, he’s been the one collecting 100 percent of my Royalties from Reggae Blues, baba for the Girls, samankwe, better Pikin, oteshe, and call my bag songs. He collects one hundred percent of all my royalties. It’s not fair.

“At least, he can take his percentage and give me what is rightfully mine.

“I started this by begging na beg I dey beg am, I know he likes to bully, he’s the power mike, help me beg him, he should at least be fair to give me what is rightfully mine.”