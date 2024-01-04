Nwoko Lists Criteria Nigerians Should Have For Firearm Ownership

The lawmaker representing Delta North senatorial district, Ned Nwoko, has listed the qualifications for firearm ownership in the country.

Nwoko said he is sponsoring a bill on self-defence and firearms ownership regulation, which moves to curtail illegal arms trafficking and provides an opportunity for generating income through licensing fees and taxes imposed on these dealerships.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the lawmaker said the qualifications to own a firearm must involve obtaining references from four medical doctors affirming mental soundness, and endorsement from the local government chairman for community validation.

He added that criteria must include a traditional leader’s (such as the king) guarantor role emphasising cultural trust, and confirmation by the Divisional Police Officer to verify the absence of criminal involvement.

He said, “These requirements aim to ensure a comprehensive vetting process, emphasising mental fitness, community support, cultural ties, and a clean record for responsible firearm ownership.

“Proposed firearms for civilian ownership include single and double-barrel shotguns, pistols with a maximum capacity of six rounds, pump-action shotguns, and any other types suggested by the Ministry of Defence.

“This selection offers diverse options suitable for self-defense while emphasising control, regulation, and expert recommendations to ensure responsible ownership and mitigate potential risks associated with firearm possession.

“Nonetheless, this approach necessitates a meticulous regulatory framework and oversight to prevent any adverse consequences and prioritize public safety above all else.”

Recall that former House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, in 2022, had said Nigerians must be allowed to take up arms and defend themselves against terrorists.

Also, the former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, had called on the Federal Government to allow responsible Nigerians to bear arms to defend themselves.