Nigerians Should Be Allowed To Carry Guns — Ned Nwoko

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has said Nigerians should be allowed to own and bear firearms.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, Nwoko also called for the introduction of a bill that allows civilians to own and carry firearms, saying that he is sponsoring a bill on self-defence and firearms ownership regulation.

He noted that the bill was important following the security challenges, particularly the recent Plateau killings, where no less than 100 civilians were killed in the attack.

He said, “An amendment bill allowing civilian firearm ownership must be introduced in the Senate.

“My bill on self-defense and firearms ownership regulation, currently listed in the Senate awaiting its first reading, deals with this pressing issue.

“I am pleased that the topic has gained national significance, sparking diverse opinions and discussions that predominantly fall into two camps – one in opposition and the other in support.

“It’s evident that the existing security measures have not been sufficient in safeguarding our communities.

“Allowing law-abiding citizens to possess firearms could potentially provide a sense of security and a means to protect themselves and their families from immediate threats.”

The Delta lawmaker noted that to avoid sabotage and abuse, several streams of control must be exercised to ensure control.

He added, “However, it is crucial to emphasise that the initiative to permit firearm ownership is accompanied by stringent regulations and comprehensive training.

“This approach ensures that firearms are in the hands of responsible individuals who understand the gravity of such ownership and are equipped to handle these weapons safely.

“The illegal smuggling of arms is a significant concern due to the prohibition on bearing arms. Introducing licensed dealerships for firearms could potentially address this issue by creating a regulated avenue for legal firearm acquisition.”