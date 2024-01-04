Gunmen Kill Yobe State University Staff In Fresh Attack

A non-academic staff member at Yobe State University, Ummie Adamu Mammam, has been gruesomely killed in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, by some unknown gunmen.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred at her residence in New Bra-Bra Housing Estate, situated along Gujba bypass road, on Wednesday night.

A lecturer at the university who confirmed the sad development to journalists on Thursday believed that the deceased was targeted and killed by the assailants who were possibly hired for this heinous act.

“It is true, she was killed last night when sleeping at home. She was my friend’s wife. I just confirmed from a member of her faculty now,” the said lecturer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Leadership.

Upon being contacted, the Information Head of the State-owned University verified the unfortunate demise of Ummie, stating that the institution had not yet received comprehensive information regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters had a few days ago given an update on the terrorist attack on the convoy of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on the 19th of November.

According to the spokesperson of DHQ, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, the terrorists involved in the attack, have been killed.

Buba, who spoke with Punch on the development, said, “It may please you to know that the terrorists in that location have been destroyed in one of our targeted operations in the locations where they were hiding.”

Naija News recall that the terrorists attacked the convoy of the Governor while it heading to Damaturu from Maiduguri.

Although the governor was not in the convoy, top government officials, like the Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Baba Wali, and the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, among others, travelled with the convoy.

A policeman was killed, while others, including a soldier, were injured and hospitalised.

In a statement on November 20, the DHQ spokesman, Buba, said troops went after the terrorists and recovered the vehicles they hijacked from the convoy.

Buba said, “Reinforcement of troops from 29 Task Force Brigade, led by the Brigade Commander, are conducting a fighting patrol in the area to locate the terrorists who carried out the dastardly act.

“The two vehicles affected in the incident, including one military MRAP and one civilian escort vehicle whose tyres were shot at during the incident, have been safely recovered to the military camp at Benisheikh.

Story continues below advertisement

“Operations are ongoing to hunt and destroy the terrorists that perpetrated the attack.”