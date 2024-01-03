Without Atiku’s Arrogance, Nigeria Would Have Had A Different President Today – Adeyanju

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has called out former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

According to him, a combination of arrogance, inadequate human relationships, inability to manage the opposition, and several other lesser-known factors contributed to making Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate lose the 2023 polls.

Adeyanju, who made his view known in his New Year message, said if Atiku had managed the 2023 polls better, the results would have been different, and Nigeria would have a different President.

The activist berated Atiku for failing to work with the likes of Labour Party’s Peter Obi, New Nigeria People’s Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the G5 which eventually paved the way for President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

To this end, Adeyanju said Atiku should realize he has done enough and should desist from nursing any idea about contesting the 2027 presidency, but instead be a mentor to younger politicians.

The message reads: “For over three decades, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s name has appeared prominently in the Nigerian political lexicon and one cannot deny the fact that he has contributed a great deal in shaping the Nigerian democracy.

“From the aborted third republic down to the recently conducted 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku has played one role or the other in Nigerian politics, with varying results. However, it is now time for him to take a bow from politics and serve as a mentor for the younger generation of politicians.

“Keen observers of political issues in Nigeria will attest to the fact that year 2023 was Alhaji Abubakar’s best shot at the Nigerian Presidency. He had everything working in his favour. However, a combination of arrogance, inadequate human relationship, inability to manage the opposition, and several other lesser known factors contributed to his defeat in the polls.

“Abubakar was directly responsible for the division in the opposition that saw President Tinubu emerging with the slimmest victory margin in Nigeria’s recent democratic elections. He failed to support Peter or prevail on him to remain in the PDP, he failed to prevail on Kwankwaso to remain in the PDP, he picked unnecessary fight with the G5 PDP governors and invariably lost in woefully in areas that were hitherto traditional PDP bases.

“Had the G5, kwankwaso, Peter Obi and Atiku worked under one platform in the 2023 presidential election, we would have had a different president today. Sadly, that ship has sailed. It is for the aforementioned reasons that Abubakar must drop his intention to run in the 2027 presidential elections. He is not the only politician in Nigeria. He must give way for younger generation of politicians.”

Speaking further, Adeyanju said the former Vice President should assume the role of “Moses and let history be the judge,” adding that the opposition must also find a way to work together to present a united front in 2027 through a younger candidate.