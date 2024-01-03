Transfer Update On Toney, Sancho, Schmeichel, Guirassy, Gallagher, Chalobah, Others

Ivan Toney, a 27-year-old English striker, is hoping to join Arsenal in January, but the Gunners are unwilling to pay Brentford’s £100 million asking price, according to Football Transfers.

Due to the Premier League’s regulations concerning loan acquisitions, Arsenal are highly unlikely to submit a loan bid for Toney in January, Football London claimed.

A move for Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 28, may not go through because Newcastle United are keen to stick to a long-term plan in the transfer market and not be overly reactive to their injury concerns, according to I Sport.

Manchester United’s wishlist of four strikers for January now includes German forward Thomas Muller, 34, and Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 34, of Bayern Munich. Furthermore, the club has reached out to RB Leipzig regarding Germany’s Timo Werner, 27, and they will consider Serhou Guirassy, 27, of Stuttgart, should they get a huge transfer budget, the Athletic reported.

The 23-year-old winger for Manchester United and England, Jadon Sancho, is eager to return to Borussia Dortmund because he believes it would be the greatest way for him to find his finest form, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Tottenham are unlikely to pursue England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, in January due to their inability to pay Chelsea the £60 million that Chelsea are demanding due to financial fair play (FFP) regulations, Football Transfers claimed.

Jesse Lingard, a former midfielder for Manchester United and England, may get a contract from Everton that runs through the end of the current campaign. At the moment, the 31-year-old is a free agent, as reported by Talksport.

AC Milan are interested in Jhon Duran, a 20-year-old striker for Aston Villa and Colombia, but the Italian team would need to find room on their roster by selling a non-European player, according to Sky Sports.

Vladimir Coufal, a 31-year-old defender for West Ham and the Czech Republic, is not pleased with his current contract and wants the club to look at offers for him in the January transfer window if a better offer is not made, Sky Sports claimed.

Sheffield United are pressing to acquire Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 37, from Anderlecht, and forward Ben Brereton Diaz, 24, of Villareal and Chile, according to the Mail.

Trevoh Chalobah, a 24-year-old former defender for England Under-21, could depart Chelsea this month, the Sun claimed.