Sowore Reveals Tinubu’s Plan Against Nigerians

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has accused President Bola Tinubu of having an agenda against poor Nigerians.

Sowore alleged that the President plans “to completely wipe the struggling people of Nigeria off the face of the earth.”

He made the claim following a report that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Oil Marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Tuesday, clashed over the removal of subsidy on petrol.

However, in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, Sowore said Tinubu plans to wipe struggling Nigerians off the face of the earth.

The former presidential candidate asserted that President Tinubu wouldn’t stop with his agenda until he is stopped.

He wrote, “The agenda of @officialABAT and his illegitimate regime is to completely wipe the struggling people of Nigeria off the face of the earth and he won’t stop until he is stopped. This is January 2024, a good month for the final #RevolutionNow stuggle to commence.”