Akeredolu’s Wife, Son Used Late Gov’s Vulnerable Condition To Act On Their Greed – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has accused the family of the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, of greed.

Naija News reports that Akeredolu died on Wednesday in a German hospital from protracted prostate cancer.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Thursday night, Sowore accused Akeredolu’s wife and son of using the late governor’s vulnerable condition to act on their greed.

The human rights activist also claimed that the former Ondo governor didn’t die in Germany, as stated by the state government.

He said: “Akeredolu’s wife and son used the late governor’s vulnerable condition to act on their greed.

“Now we are finding out that Akeredolu didn’t die in Germany. They are all lying; he died in Germany.”

Speaking further, Sowore said the late Akeredolu didn’t follow the Constitution when he transferred power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa when he first travelled to Germany.

He said: “The Constitution was not obeyed in transferring power to the deputy governor.

“A lot would have been resolved a year ago, as there was already available evidence that the governor was not likely to make it.”