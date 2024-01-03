Return Bride Price I Paid Your Family – Yul Edochie Tells May

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has asked his estranged wife, May Edochie, to refund the bride price he paid her family.

Yul’s demand comes a day after he accused May of undergoing breast enlargement surgery after the loss of their first son in 2023 without his consent.

He wrote in a post on Instagram, “2023 stole your flesh and blood but you still had enough time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent. Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend.

“Enough of the manipulation. Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy life secretly. Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I’ve been silent for too long. I have been doing my best to protect your image while you’re doing all you can do to destroy mine enough.”

The actor, however, in a follow-up post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, urged May to remove his surname from her name going forward.

He wondered why May is yet to drop his name after she filed for a divorce.

Yul wrote, “You have filed for divorce. Yet you refused to drop my name.

“Return the bride price I paid, you and your family refused. I have asked for the return of the bride price a couple of times, you people vehemently refused. I don’t understand why.”