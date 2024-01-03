Peter Obi Visited Plateau For A Token Appearance – Osoba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, visited Plateau State for “a token appearance.”

Recall that Obi recently visited Internally Displaced Persons in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State attacked by armed bandits on Dec 24, 2023.

Accompanied by state party officials, Obi pledged 5 million naira to each of the affected local government areas, aiming to support those seeking refuge.

Reacting to this in an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, Osoba said Obi was merely acting in his capacity to establish robust and critical engagements.

He said Obi’s visit would aid the ruling party in examining their remarks and declarations to determine whether any information uncovered would be advantageous.

Osoba said Obi and others are playing the role expected of the opposition, saying that it’s not surprising because the ACN also did the same thing during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He said: “For the opposition parties, that is their role. There must be robust engagements. If they don’t engage us robustly, how would we know some of our shortcomings and challenges? When Obi went to Plateau for a token appearance, it was part of the robust engagement.

“When we were in ACN we robustly engaged Goodluck Jonathan heavily. So, they are playing the role expected of the opposition. What do you expect of them? We are in government and they throw punches. We would defend the punches and where necessary, we give a little brushing of their faces too.

Story continues below advertisement

“But I agree that they are within the barns of opposition in a way that they are being critical and we analyze their statements, and reactions and see if whatever we find will be useful.”