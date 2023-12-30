Peter Obi Visits Plateau, Pledges Financial Support For Attack Victims

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, on Saturday, visited internally displaced persons in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, areas recently devastated by armed attacks.

Accompanied by state party officials, Obi pledged 5 million naira to each of the affected local government areas, aiming to support those seeking refuge.

Obi expressed his dismay at the attacks, which resulted in significant loss of life and property.

He emphasized, “Government should live up to the responsibility of protection of lives and property,” highlighting the severity of the situation.

The presidential hopeful also voiced concern over the increasing number of Nigerians forced to become displaced within their own country, calling the situation “unacceptable” and urging government action.

On Christmas Eve, gunmen attacked over 15 communities in these local government areas, resulting in the deaths of more than 190 people.

The assailants also looted, set houses on fire, and caused widespread destruction. The perpetrators of this tragic attack remain unidentified.