NANS Reacts As FG Suspends Accreditation Of Degrees From Benin Republic, Togo

The National Union of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reacted to the suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

Recall that the federal government, on Tuesday, suspended certificates from the two West African countries following a report detailing how a degree was acquired from a university in Benin Republic in two months.

In a statement by its Senate President, Akinteye Afeez, NANS asked the government to reassess the suspension placed on the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from the two countries.

NANS also asked the federal government to reverse the suspension while maintaining a rigorous and transparent evaluation process should be carried out.

It commended the government’s commitment to upholding the integrity of academic qualifications but urged the government to “carefully consider” the impact of the decision on legitimate students who have pursued their education in these countries.

NANS noted that many of the students have completed one, two, or three years of study, while others have successfully graduated and are eagerly awaiting the approval of their evaluation lists to participate in the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) program.

The body added that these students now find themselves in a state of uncertainty, facing potential delays in their academic and professional pursuits.

The statement partly read: “We believe there is a need for reassessment. While the reported corruption is undoubtedly a cause for concern, it is crucial to distinguish between those involved in fraudulent activities and the vast majority of students who have pursued their education genuinely.

“Furthermore, Benin Republic and Togo host a significant number of Nigerian students seeking quality education. A blanket suspension can strain diplomatic and educational relations, impacting the opportunities available to Nigerian students in these neighbouring countries.

“A reconsideration of the suspension would alleviate the stress and uncertainties these students currently face.”