Declare Day Of National Mourning On Plateau Killings – NANS Urges FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students has urged the Federal Government to declare a national day of mourning in response to the recent atrocities in Plateau State.

Expressing dismay, the association highlighted the lack of any arrests made in connection with the recent acts of violence in Plateau State.

Earlier reports from Naija News revealed that a Christmas Eve assault claimed the lives of approximately 195 individuals across 17 villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the state.

The attacks also resulted in the displacement of over 10,000 people, with many seeking refuge in various places such as churches, mosques, schools, and private residences.

Prominent figures, including President Bola Tinubu, along with other individuals and organizations, have condemned the killings. Additionally, the United Nations has called for a thorough investigation into the attack.

In a statement provided to The PUNCH correspondent on Friday, the student body expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating, “We are disheartened by the reports of numerous worshipers who were ruthlessly killed by bloodthirsty gunmen in Plateau State.”

In the statement by NANS Senate President, Ekundina Elvis, the association expressed concern that “ever since the news filtered into the media space, we find it highly embarrassing that the murderers are yet to be identified, arrested, and prosecuted in a law court.”

NANS said it also found it disturbing that “the government has taken no concrete step to honour the memories of those that were killed.”

The association urged the government to prioritize the protection of Nigerians’ lives and property, emphasizing the need for the ruling class to refrain from mere condolence visitations.

“As an association, we want to say that enough condolence visitations by our ruling class, the government must make concerted efforts towards the protection of lives and property of the Nigerian people.

Story continues below advertisement



“Conclusively, we charge the Federal Government to declare a day of national mourning while the Nigerian flag at all levels is flown at half mast,” the statement concluded.