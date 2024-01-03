Blackout Looms In Kaduna As Electricity Workers Commence Strike

The National Union of Electricity Workers in Kaduna state has directed its members to withdraw services from midnight of Wednesday January 3rd, 2023.

Issuing the directive in a memo signed by the union’s zonal organising secretary for the north west zone and seen by Naija News on Wednesday, the union detailed that the strike action became neccessary after the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company failed to implement the agreement that it earlier reached with the union.

The memo read, “It is clear that Kaduna Electric is not ready to change from the provocative method of selective payment of salary contrary to the provision of the company’s condition of service. In the same vein, failed to implement agreement reached with the management concerning workers of the company.

“You are by this directed to withdraw your services in totality commencing midnight if Wednesday 3rd January, 2024.”

Meanwhile, at least six individuals lost their lives in a recent tragic accident that occurred on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

According to the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna, Kabir Nadabo, no fewer than eleven people sustained different degrees of injury in the incident that happened at the Aliko filling station on Tuesday at approximately 06:25hrs.

Nadabo attributed the occurrence of multiple accidents to reckless driving and excessive speed, leading to a temporary halt in the movement of motorists.

However, he assured that the road is now open and safe for travel. Nadabo also commended the prompt response and efficient rescue operation conducted by the Zebra 35 Rigachikun team at the scene.