Bandits Place N300 Million Ransom On 13 Kidnapped Victims In FCT

A group of bandits terrorising the communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has reportedly set a ransom of N300 million for the release of 13 individuals who were kidnapped recently.

It could be recalled that the assailants abducted residents of Kurudu Extension, located in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT, last week.

The attack was extended to the nearby Azu village in Niger State.

Speaking with journalists earlier, the Madaki of Kuduru, Kure Zaphaniya, confirmed the ransom demand disclosing that the kidnapped victims were four children, and the abduction took place amidst sporadic shooting in the area.

“From my own community, which is Kuduru Extension, 13 people, including four children, were abducted by bandits. And the next day, the bandits’ leader called through a phone of one of the victims and demanded N300 million as a condition for the release of the victims,” Daily Trust quoted Zaphaniya saying.

Despite acknowledging the swift response of certain army personnel to a distress call during the bandits’ assault in the community, he stated that negotiations were still in progress.

However, the FCT Police Command is yet to respond to the latest claims as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the abducted chairman of the Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state, Hon Safiyanu Isa Andaha, and his political godfather, Adamu Umar Custom, have regained their freedom.

Naija News recalls that the duo were abducted by men suspected to be bandits on New Year’s Day.

It was gathered that the sum of N10 million was paid to the kidnappers after the initial demand of N50 million, which was negotiated before they were released.

Speaking to The Nation, a member of the state working committee of the APC, who hails from Akwanga local government and spearheaded the negotiation, disclosed that they arrived at N10m, which was eventually paid.

The council chairman and his political godfather have been reunited with their families.

Recall that the Nasarawa State Police Command had stated that it was actively investigating the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated that Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada had deployed personnel for the potential rescue of the victims.

He said, “The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are currently on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the release of the council chairman and the other victim.”