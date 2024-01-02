Kidnapped Nasarawa Council Boss Pays Ransom, Regains Freedom

The abducted chairman of Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state, Hon Safiyanu Isa Andaha, and his political godfather, Adamu Umar Custom, have regained their freedom.

Naija News recalls that the duo were abducted by men suspected to be bandits on New Year’s Day.

It was gathered that the sum of N10 million was paid to the kidnappers after the initial demand of N50 million, which was negotiated before they were released.

Speaking to The Nation, a member of the state working committee of the APC, who hails from Akwanga local government and spearheaded the negotiation, disclosed that they arrived at N10m, which was eventually paid.

The council chairman and his political godfather have been reunited with their families.

Recall that the Nasarawa State Police Command had stated that it was actively investigating the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated that Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada had deployed personnel for the potential rescue of the victims.

He said, “The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are currently on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the release of the council chairman and the other victim.”