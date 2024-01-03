2023 AFCON: Here Are First Set Of Players To Arrive At Super Eagles Camp

The Super Eagles camp for the 2023 AFCON has officially opened in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and most of the invited players are already in camp.

Naija News gathered that the head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, and his coaching crew were the first set of people to arrive at the 2023 AFCON camp.

Afterward, Ademola Lookman who plays for Atalanta in Italy, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, who both play for Fulham in England, arrived alongside Joe Aribo who currently plays for English Championship side, Southampton.

All the aforementioned players and coaching crew arrived in the UAE on Tuesday and they are expected to commence training today, January 3. The training camp will last until January 9.

After the training camp, they will fly to Lagos on Tuesday and then fly to Abidjan on Wednesday, January 10, for the tournament proper.

Before then, the Super Eagles are expected to play two friendly games in Abu Dhabi to prepare themselves for the tournament. The said friendly games are against Burkina Faso and Cape Verde.

At the time of writing, the dates and kick-off time of the friendly games which are expected to be behind closed doors have not been made public.

When the Super Eagles touch down in Abidjan for the 2023 AFCON, they will have about four days to prepare for their tournament opener against Equatorial Guinea in Group A at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium on January 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Four days later, they will play the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé on January 18. The Eagles’ last group-stage game is against Guinea Bissau on January 22.