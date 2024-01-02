Tinubu’s New Year Speech: You Need To Go Back To School And Understand English – APC Knocks LP, PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over their statement on the New Year speech of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the PDP and LP had condemned Tinubu’s speech, insisting that it was aimed at deceiving Nigerians.

Reacting to the oppositions’ statement during an interview with The Punch, the Director of Publicity of the APC, Bala Ibrahim described it as an affront to the intelligence of Nigerians.

Ibrahim argued that Tinubu deserved commendations for setting up the Federal Government Appointees’ Monitoring and Evaluation Unit in the Presidency to monitor the performance of officials.

He asserted that the oppositions were being deliberately mischievous in understanding the president’s speech.

The publicity director urged them to go back to school and brush up their command of the English Language.

He stated, “I wouldn’t want to say they don’t understand English. But I want to say they are mischievous in understanding the content of the President’s speech. What President Tinubu said was very unmistakable and very clear.

“The President says he feels the yearnings and aspirations of the people. He knows the expectations and the anxiety of the people. And since the last seven months that he assumed office, he has been mapping out strategies that will not certainly make everyone equal, but give everyone equal opportunity.

“He mentioned that it is the area of his administration, to see to it that all Nigerians who are interested in legitimate business enjoy the fruits of their wealth, and those who have not gotten enough will have the opportunity to raise equally.

“If you understand English, I cannot see how anyone will say he has not shown any sign of addressing the problems of the nation. And he made a statement about the fact that in his budget presentation to the National Assembly, he highlighted eight key areas that are going to address the problems of the country.

“I think they need to go back to school and understand English, except if they’re being politically mischievous. The statements from the PDP and LP should be disregarded, it’s even an attack on the intelligence of Nigerians to say that the President’s speech is empty.’’