‘Tinubu’s New Year Message Was Sensitive’ – APC Fires PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address to Nigerians, describing it as “sensitive and articulate.”

This statement, made on Tuesday by APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, counters the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) earlier criticism of the message.

In his New Year message, President Tinubu pledged to introduce a new living wage for workers and expedite power projects.

The APC, responding to the PDP’s claim that the address was “uninspiring and full of empty promises,” argued that the opposition party failed to grasp the significance of the president’s message.

The statement reads, “Both in tone and substance, President Tinubu’s New Year address was measured, sensitive, articulate, highly presidential and an excellent fit for the purpose and occasion it was delivered.

“A New Year speech of any President is a goodwill message to the nation in celebration of the new year.

“It is a moment for tone-setting of expectations for the year ahead. It is not a policy speech delivered to a think tank. Even that basic understanding of the nature of a New Year speech stands elusive to highly deluded PDP.

“The President was forthright in his acknowledgement of the transient tough impact that some of the administration’s policies have had on citizens, just as he was categorical in the expression of commitment to do everything under the power of his office to tackle prevailing challenges and secure a safer and stronger country for the benefit of all.

“The President addressed Nigerians with candour, sensitivity and attentiveness of a kind unknown to the PDP in its 16 years of reckless, and never again, rule.

“The President’s New Year message struck the right chord with Nigerians, assuring of the administration’s commitment to fixing power and energy challenges, locally refining petroleum products, crashing prices of products, creating jobs, enabling a more favourable business environment, tackling insecurity, expanding food security and affordability, implementing new minimum wage for workers, and more.”

The ruling party noted that the signing of the 2024 budget on New Year’s Day was “evidence of the president walking the talk”.