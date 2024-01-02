‘Tinubu Was Happy’ – Akpabio Reveals Why National Assembly Increased 2024 Budget By Over N1trn

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has justified the decision of the National Assembly to increase the 2024 budget by N1.28trn.

He said the decision was taken with very verifiable justifications.

According to Akpabio, the lawmakers increased the N27.5 trillion budget submitted by President Bola Tinubu to N28.78 trillion in order to take care of human capital development and take care of the needs of Nigerians, particularly the school feeding and the security situation in the country.

The Senate President made this known on Monday while speaking with state house correspondents after President Tinubu signed the 2024 budget into law.

He added that Tinubu was happy with the decision of the lawmakers to increase the budget and commended the members of the National Assembly for taking the initiative and getting the entire budget job done in quick time.

Akpabio said the signing ceremony went well and that the National Assembly will be working closely with the executive to monitor the budget implementation.

He added that both the National Assembly and the executive will work together for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Happy New Year. To all of you, all Nigerians, myself, the speaker, the leadership of the appropriations committees and of the Senate just finished witnessing the historic signing of the 2024 budget into law by Mr. President.

“Yes, he commended the hard work of the National Assembly for the expeditious manner in which the budget was treated.

“He also noted the slight increase in the budget, which was to take care of human capital development, and take care of the needs of Nigerians, particularly the school feeding the security situation in the country and all that, and he was happy.

“Yes, the budget moved from 27 trillion to about 28 point something trillion with very verifiable justifications.

“And we are excited that we are all working in one accord and Nigerians will benefit. So we have returned the country to the January to December budget cycle first to 31st of December.

“And myself and the Honourable Speaker we are very excited sacrifice for national development, that even though today’s a public holiday, we commend the President for taking time out to return from his break for the yuletide period to come. down and do this all important national assignment, we are sure that with what we have done Nigerians will be the beneficiaries,” Akpabio said.