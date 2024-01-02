Ondo PDP Suspends Chairman Over Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Working Committee in Ondo State has suspended the state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams.

The suspension was announced in a communique issued by the SWC members on Tuesday. The communique was signed by nine members of the committee.

Naija News reports that the party said that the troubled chairman had engaged in anti-party activities that violated its guidelines.

The communique read, “Pursuant to section 58(1b. c, f. h. and i) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of the State Chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams, for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute.

“He is accordingly advised to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next one week.

“The party wishes to state emphatically that it will deal decisively with any incursion by the ruling party, the APC, into its ranks.”

The suspension comes in the buildup to the 2024 governorship election scheduled to take place in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Naija News had earlier reported that the PDP criticized President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address, calling it a “harvest of deceit, false claims, and empty promises.”

Reacting to the speech, the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described Tinubu’s address as uninspiring and failing to tackle critical national issues.

The party pointed out the President’s neglect of issues like insecurity, economic hardship, high inflation, and unemployment.

The PDP accused Tinubu’s administration of implementing policies that worsen the nation’s socio-economic situation.

The PDP further criticized President Tinubu for claiming that his actions were in the country’s best interest, alleging mismanagement of resources and a lack of concrete economic policies.

They accused the administration of prioritizing luxury and unnecessary foreign trips over national welfare.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement urged President Tinubu to provide a detailed account of national earnings, including those from the removal of the fuel subsidy, amid allegations of misappropriation.