Nasarawa LG Chairman Kidnapped

The Chairman of Akwanga Local Government in Nasarawa State, Safiyanu Andaha, has reportedly been kidnapped.

Naija News learnt that the council head was abducted alongside other persons by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

A renowned philanthropist in the local government, Adamu Umar, also known as Maccido, was also whisked away by the assailants, according to reports.

Daily Trust quotes sources from the state to have revealed that the abduction happened late Monday night while the victims were travelling on the Andaha-Akwanga road.

The gunmen reportedly emerged from the bushes and forcefully took the victims to an undisclosed location.

“The gunmen appeared from the bush and whisked away the kidnapped victims to yet to be identified destination,” a source who pleaded anonymity told journalists on Tuesday morning.

However, the state command of the Nigeria Police Force has not issued any official statement as regards the incident as of the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.

Meanwhile, all 21 victims of a kidnapping incident that occurred on the Ajaokuta-Itobe Road in Kogi State barely two weeks ago have been successfully rescued.

Naija News understands that the citizens were rescued by the combined effort from security forces, including the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and local vigilantes.

According to a statement released last Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Onogwu Mohammed, the victims, who were primarily travellers, had been taken to an undisclosed location within the thick forest near the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said, “Upon receiving the report of this distressing incident, Yahaya Bello, CON, the Governor of Kogi State, promptly issued directives to both security agencies and local vigilantes to embark on immediate actions that will lead to the freedom of the captives. He said the perpetrators of this reprehensible act must also be fished out.

“The directive underscored Governor Bello’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens/residents under his charge.”

The CPS announced that the joint efforts of the security forces produced positive results in just 48 hours, resulting in the release of the 21 hostages.

In addition, some of the kidnappers were apprehended during the operation, while the remaining ones are currently being pursued.