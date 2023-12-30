21 Kogi Travelers Regain Freedom From Kidnappers

All 21 victims of a kidnapping incident that occurred on the Ajaokuta-Itobe Road in Kogi State on Thursday have been successfully rescued.

Naija News understands that the citizens were rescued by the combined effort from security forces, including the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and local vigilantes.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Onogwu Mohammed, the victims, who were primarily travellers, had been taken to an undisclosed location within the thick forest near the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said, “Upon receiving the report of this distressing incident, Yahaya Bello, CON, the Governor of Kogi State, promptly issued directives to both security agencies and local vigilantes to embark on immediate actions that will lead to the freedom of the captives. He said the perpetrators of this reprehensible act must also be fished out.

“The directive underscored Governor Bello’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens/residents under his charge.”

The CPS announced that the joint efforts of the security forces produced positive results in just 48 hours, resulting in the release of the 21 hostages.

In addition, some of the kidnappers were apprehended during the operation, while the remaining ones are currently being pursued.

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed his relief and satisfaction with the outcome of the operation, praising the security operatives for their efficient response.

The governor stressed the importance of maintaining peace and security in the state, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to leaving no stone unturned in its mission to make the state one of the safest in the country.

Furthermore, Bello commended the security agencies in the state and reiterated his government’s commitment to collaborating in the ongoing fight against criminal elements.