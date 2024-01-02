How To Stop Tinubu From Spending Eight Years As President – Atiku’s Aide Reveals

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Daniel Bwala, has said there is a need for the opposition political parties to form a solid coalition to stop President Bola Tinubu from winning the 2027 election.

Naija News recalls that the PDP presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, had called for a coalition to thwart the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s plot to turn Nigeria into a one-party state and wrestle power with Tinubu in the next election.

However, some political parties debunked media reports of being a part of the coalition.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Atiku’s aide asserted that without a coalition of opposition parties, Tinubu will spend eight years in office as Nigeria’s President.

He said, “Without a coalition of political parties, Tinubu is going to spend the next eight years. That one is for sure.

“The truth of the matter is that there will be a coalition of political parties that will be very strong. This is a fact that I know. The coalition that is coming will swallow some of the elements that are creating the problems in the various political parties.”

Bwala also accused Tinubu of instigating crises in opposition parties, citing the problems that confronted the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as instances.