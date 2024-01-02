FG Committed To Safety of Air Travellers – Keyamo Assures Stakeholders

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its dedication to guaranteeing the greatest efficiency, safety, and dependability for airlines, passengers, and other relevant parties.

Giving this assurance in a statement released on Tuesday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, also pledged to defend industry operators, adding that the federal government will spare no effort in ensuring strict adherence to aerospace standards in the country.

The statement by Keyamo read, “In a bid to reinforce the industry’s global standing, the minister reassures all parties of his unwavering dedication to strict adherence to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) minimal standards.

“One of the cornerstones of this commitment is the protection of operators within the industry. The office of the Minister emphasises its role as a facilitator, working collaboratively with airlines, service providers, and other stakeholders to create an environment conducive to growth and sustainability.

“Furthermore, the minister affirms his stance on non-interference in safety standards. Recognising the paramount importance of maintaining and elevating safety protocols, he pledges to uphold and support the decisions of aviation regulatory bodies, ensuring that safety remains a top priority.

“Together, we look forward to a future where safety, innovation, and collaboration define our shared journey.”

Story continues below advertisement



Naija News recalls that Keyamo announced the appointment of new directors for the ministry’s agencies on December 22, 2023.