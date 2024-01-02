Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA CEO After Shehu’s Suspension

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Akindele Egbuwalo as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Naija News reports that until his appointment, Egbuwalo was the National N-Power Programme manager.

Recall that the president had directed the suspension of Halima Shehu as the NSIPA boss over allegations of corruption and financial malfeasance.

According to Channels Television, Egbuwalo will be in an acting capacity as the NSIPA NC/CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation into Shehu.

Recall that Shehu was appointed by President Tinubu in October 2023, and her appointment was confirmed by the Senate on October 18, 2023.

Shehu worked as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, where she used her banking and career expertise to see to the digitalisation of the programme.

Story continues below advertisement



The former banker worked at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, from 2017 to 2022.